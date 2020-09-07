Project Pai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $485,921.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Project Pai has a market cap of $17.34 million and $485,921.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex, Huobi and LBank. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.05310211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051743 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,695,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,834,793 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HBUS, Huobi, BitForex, LBank and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

