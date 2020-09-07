Pundi X 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045934 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.42 or 0.05346524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00035340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051756 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com.

