QLC Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io and Binance. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00122384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00217934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.01632495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00164480 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

