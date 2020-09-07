QunQun Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $87,203.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QunQun has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.05310211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051743 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.