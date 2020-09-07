Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $25,298.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00005743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023747 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,112,950 coins and its circulating supply is 4,090,319 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.