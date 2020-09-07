Rarible Price Tops $2.45 on Top Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 98.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 86.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00023874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00124320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00217702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.01614211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00167419 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

