Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,871.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $9,871.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00126623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00227975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.01595212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00167708 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

