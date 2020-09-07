Red Pulse Phoenix Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $206,213.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

