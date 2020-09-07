Remme (REM) Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Remme has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $70,705.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

