ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $785,704.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,663,600 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

