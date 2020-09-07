Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $51,921.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

