SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $489,346.09 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $489,346.09 and $2,633.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,293.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.25 or 0.03451290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.02222824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00780746 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00574131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,652,098 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

