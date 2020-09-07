Solana Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.45 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Solana has a market cap of $98.41 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00028459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.07 or 0.05257115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00051586 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,620,466 coins and its circulating supply is 33,848,078 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.