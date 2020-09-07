SolarCoin Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $843.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000739 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000438 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,072,388 coins and its circulating supply is 60,770,906 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

