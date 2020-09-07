Stealth (XST) Hits One Day Volume of $5,269.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $5,269.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004549 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001038 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,851,997 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

