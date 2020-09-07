Steem Dollars Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00009274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $27,623.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,266.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.73 or 0.02227834 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001753 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00817874 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,024,834 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.