Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $448,234.82

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $448,234.82 and $5,806.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.07 or 0.05257115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00051586 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.