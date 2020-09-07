Swipe Tops 1-Day Volume of $134.94 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $128.38 million and $134.94 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00017175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00122384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00217934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.01632495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00164480 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,166,934 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

