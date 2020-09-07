TaaS Achieves Market Cap of $7.08 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00008484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $7.08 million and $1,544.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.54 or 0.05305884 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051933 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.