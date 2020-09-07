Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.41 Million

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce sales of $109.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.15 million. Tenable reported sales of $91.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $431.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.87 million to $433.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $515.56 million, with estimates ranging from $501.59 million to $544.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

TENB stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. 1,133,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,638. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.88. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 131,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $3,887,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,907,706 shares of company stock worth $188,534,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 213.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 35.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 960,650 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

