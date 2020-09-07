Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,236.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.02214076 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00813665 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012318 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000662 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

