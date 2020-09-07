THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 36.8% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $19,006.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000734 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

