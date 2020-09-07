Thunder Token (TT) One Day Volume Tops $5.63 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $5.63 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.53 or 0.05293620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00051515 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,904,159 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Upbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.