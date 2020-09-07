TurtleNetwork (TN) Achieves Market Cap of $919,594.14

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $919,594.14 and $4,102.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 80% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.58 or 0.05437740 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00612524 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00032772 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006093 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

