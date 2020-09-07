U Network Hits One Day Volume of $358,963.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. U Network has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $358,963.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

