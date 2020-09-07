U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will post sales of $185.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.70 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $361.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $823.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $831.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $978.90 million, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.42. 767,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $326.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

