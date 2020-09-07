Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.47 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $49.47 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,216.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.34 or 0.02205748 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00813562 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,731,442 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

