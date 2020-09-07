United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.58 Million

Brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post sales of $167.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $170.20 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $148.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $636.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.80 million to $652.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $641.33 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $657.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $8,263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 410,742 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,832,000 after purchasing an additional 225,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 929,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

