Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will report $31.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.78 million to $32.77 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $131.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.80 million to $134.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.66 million, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $139.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 419,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,976. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 231,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

