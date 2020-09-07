USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. USD Coin has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $434.79 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009774 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, LATOKEN, SouthXchange and CPDAX. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.03414754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,742,277,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,698,189 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Poloniex, CoinEx, FCoin, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Crex24, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

