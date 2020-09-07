USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00122887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00216879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01609019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00166744 BTC.

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

