V-ID Market Capitalization Tops $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045650 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.50 or 0.05260517 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00051457 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

