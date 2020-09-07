VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0387

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $152,561.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,321.11 or 1.00271341 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000431 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00200787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,045,038 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

