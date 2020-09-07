VIDT Datalink (VIDT) One Day Volume Hits $5.49 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00006673 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.53 or 0.05293620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00051515 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,144,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

