Vidulum (VDL) Market Cap Reaches $126,002.66

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $126,002.66 and $16,176.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

