WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post sales of $149.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.25 million and the lowest is $143.90 million. WesBanco posted sales of $123.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $611.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.54 million to $618.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $575.47 million, with estimates ranging from $556.52 million to $587.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

WesBanco stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 208,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,567. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after buying an additional 126,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

