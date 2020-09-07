WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.20 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $58.20 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, LBank, Cryptopia and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010018 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LBank, Cryptopia, Bittrex, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

