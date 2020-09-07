Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.22 Million

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post sales of $683.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $714.40 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $530.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $43,139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 164,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $6,678,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 626,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

