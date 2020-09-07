Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $454.03 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $454.03 million and $9.44 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $10,174.99 or 0.99398285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00200497 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000874 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 44,622 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

