YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex, ABCC and CoinTiger. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $269,740.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YEE has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.79 or 0.05342431 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00035341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051855 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex, FCoin, ABCC, DEx.top, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.