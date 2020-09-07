Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $443.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.00 million and the lowest is $430.70 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $455.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 330,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.