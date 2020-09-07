Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $607.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post sales of $607.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.00 million and the highest is $626.28 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $537.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. 3,619,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,749. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

