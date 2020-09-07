Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

Shares of EDU traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.29. 895,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,755. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 659,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 285,868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

