Zacks: Analysts Expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Million

Brokerages expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to announce $6.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.51 million and the highest is $6.66 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $10.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $27.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.09 million to $27.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.17 million, with estimates ranging from $26.03 million to $28.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 111.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPTA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,931. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

