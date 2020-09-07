Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post sales of $525.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.41 million. Copart reported sales of $554.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Copart by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $105,000. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Copart by 1,392.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 129,787 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $110.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

