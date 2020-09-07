Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will report sales of $41.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.32 million and the lowest is $41.43 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $169.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.34 million to $169.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $191.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,255.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $25.94. 260,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.79. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

