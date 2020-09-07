Zacks: Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to post sales of $690,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.49. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

