Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will post $222.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.40 million and the highest is $250.90 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $233.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $803.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.20 million to $819.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

BE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. 6,980,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,398. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,952.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,031,413 shares of company stock worth $15,751,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

