Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Ecopetrol reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.57. 806,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 33.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 725.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

