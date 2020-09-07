Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.10 Million

Brokerages expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce sales of $110.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.20 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $118.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $403.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.50 million to $406.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $470.52 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $486.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NDLS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 198,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,016. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $342.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 699,571 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 274,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

